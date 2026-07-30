Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.93) per share and revenue of $0.2970 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. On average, analysts expect Dianthus Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $107.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,489 shares of the company's stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,623,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNTH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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