DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.88% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.89.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,493,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,468,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $787,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $579,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $509,371,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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