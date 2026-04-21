DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 4,140 Shares

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.61. The company had a trading volume of 661,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,139. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.03 and a twelve month high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $71,525,000 after buying an additional 98,557 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,239 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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