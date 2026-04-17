DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.89.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $167.03 and a twelve month high of $237.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $200.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK'S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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