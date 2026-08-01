Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

DBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Diebold Nixdorf from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.12. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Myers bought 1,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $99,837.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404.66. The trade was a 3.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 216,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,214,241.82. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,982 shares of company stock worth $299,741 and sold 419,798 shares worth $35,245,284. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company's stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diebold Nixdorf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diebold Nixdorf wasn't on the list.

While Diebold Nixdorf currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here