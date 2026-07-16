Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4657 per share and revenue of $1.6567 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $176.20 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50-day moving average price is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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