Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.1667.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $193.19 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 236.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 598,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,007,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $619,956,000 after purchasing an additional 224,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,995,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,224,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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