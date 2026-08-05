Digital Turbine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,902 call options.

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Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 10,270,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.81. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.22 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Digital Turbine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Trending Headlines about Digital Turbine

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Turbine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 27% year over year to $166.0 million, exceeding analyst expectations of roughly $150 million to $153 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.19, while reported EPS of $0.17 also surpassed consensus estimates. Digital Turbine Reports Strong Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 27% year over year to $166.0 million, exceeding analyst expectations of roughly $150 million to $153 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.19, while reported EPS of $0.17 also surpassed consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA increased 69% to $42.5 million, adjusted net income reached $24.1 million, and gross profit grew 32.3% to $82.0 million, indicating operating leverage and stronger margins. Digital Turbine Reports Strong Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA increased 69% to $42.5 million, adjusted net income reached $24.1 million, and gross profit grew 32.3% to $82.0 million, indicating operating leverage and stronger margins. Positive Sentiment: Digital Turbine raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $650 million-$670 million, above the approximately $645 million consensus forecast, and increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to $145 million-$155 million. Management cited international expansion and AI-related momentum. Digital Turbine Forecasts FY2027 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Digital Turbine raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $650 million-$670 million, above the approximately $645 million consensus forecast, and increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to $145 million-$155 million. Management cited international expansion and AI-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow more than doubled to $17.9 million, while cash and equivalents increased to $43.2 million, supporting the improving earnings narrative. Digital Turbine Stock Rises on Q1 2027 Earnings

Operating cash flow more than doubled to $17.9 million, while cash and equivalents increased to $43.2 million, supporting the improving earnings narrative. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP results remained negative, with a $3.2 million net loss, or $(0.03) per share. Investors may continue to focus on the company’s ability to convert strong adjusted profitability into sustained GAAP earnings.

GAAP results remained negative, with a $3.2 million net loss, or $(0.03) per share. Investors may continue to focus on the company’s ability to convert strong adjusted profitability into sustained GAAP earnings. Negative Sentiment: Digital Turbine continues to carry meaningful leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, while recent insider activity included a small share sale. These factors could limit upside if growth or cash generation weakens.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,112,351 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 762,888 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 535,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,772 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 110,871 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

Further Reading

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