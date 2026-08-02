DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company's stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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