DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $281.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.03 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. DigitalOcean updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.400 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.280-0.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DigitalOcean's conference call:

Revenue growth accelerated to 29% year over year in Q2 2026, with $281 million in revenue and record $93 million incremental ARR. DigitalOcean raised its full-year outlook to approximately 30.5% growth and expects at least 35% growth exiting Q4.

in Q2 2026, with $281 million in revenue and record $93 million incremental ARR. DigitalOcean raised its full-year outlook to approximately 30.5% growth and expects at least 35% growth exiting Q4. AI customer ARR reached $234 million, up 212%, while inference services grew nearly 800% year over year. The Inference Engine surpassed 6,000 customers, and open-weight models increased to roughly 75% of token volume, supporting management’s AI-Native Cloud strategy.

AI customer ARR reached $234 million, up 212%, while inference services grew nearly 800% year over year. The Inference Engine surpassed 6,000 customers, and open-weight models increased to roughly 75% of token volume, supporting management’s AI-Native Cloud strategy. Management cited early evidence of a platform “flywheel,” with more than 70% of sizable AI customers attaching core cloud products. This broader adoption could improve customer retention, margins, and revenue generated per megawatt compared with bare-metal AI infrastructure providers.

Management cited early evidence of a platform “flywheel,” with more than 70% of sizable AI customers attaching core cloud products. This broader adoption could improve customer retention, margins, and revenue generated per megawatt compared with bare-metal AI infrastructure providers. Capacity expansion remains on schedule or ahead of schedule, with 15 megawatts still expected to launch during the remainder of 2026 and approximately 20 megawatts of additional capacity secured for late 2027 through 2028. The company also signed its first nine-figure annual revenue commitments, lifting remaining performance obligations to $894 million.

Capacity expansion remains on schedule or ahead of schedule, with 15 megawatts still expected to launch during the remainder of 2026 and approximately 20 megawatts of additional capacity secured for late 2027 through 2028. The company also signed its first nine-figure annual revenue commitments, lifting remaining performance obligations to $894 million. Profitability and financial flexibility remained strong, including a 40% adjusted EBITDA margin, $61 million of quarterly adjusted free cash flow, and an 11%–13% full-year adjusted free cash flow margin outlook. DigitalOcean retired approximately $472 million of convertible notes, reducing pro forma net leverage to about 0.7 times and preserving funding capacity for growth.

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DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,638. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.61. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DigitalOcean

Key Stories Impacting DigitalOcean

Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalOcean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: DigitalOcean reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share versus the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 28.6% year over year to $281.2 million, slightly ahead of estimates. DigitalOcean Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DigitalOcean reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share versus the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 28.6% year over year to $281.2 million, slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised substantially: The company now expects approximately $1.2 billion of fiscal 2026 revenue, representing about 30.5% growth, and $1.35-$1.40 of EPS. Both outlooks are above analyst expectations. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $304-$307 million and EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 also topped consensus. DigitalOcean Forecasts 2026 Revenue Growth

The company now expects approximately $1.2 billion of fiscal 2026 revenue, representing about 30.5% growth, and $1.35-$1.40 of EPS. Both outlooks are above analyst expectations. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $304-$307 million and EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 also topped consensus. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted AI-native cloud adoption, expanding inference services and enterprise momentum. Analysts characterized DigitalOcean as well positioned for the AI infrastructure boom, with recurring revenue and approximately $1.1 billion in annual recurring revenue supporting the growth outlook. DigitalOcean Upgrade for AI Boom

Management highlighted AI-native cloud adoption, expanding inference services and enterprise momentum. Analysts characterized DigitalOcean as well positioned for the AI infrastructure boom, with recurring revenue and approximately $1.1 billion in annual recurring revenue supporting the growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Margins remain a key focus: DigitalOcean posted a 24.97% net margin and 88.86% return on equity, but investors will monitor whether platform expansion and AI infrastructure spending can sustain profitability as growth accelerates. DOCN Q2 Deep Dive

DigitalOcean posted a 24.97% net margin and 88.86% return on equity, but investors will monitor whether platform expansion and AI infrastructure spending can sustain profitability as growth accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and valuation pressure are weighing on the shares: Even after the beat-and-raise, the stock has pulled back from its highs. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 55 and shares below the 50-day moving average, investors appear to be demanding evidence that AI growth can justify the premium valuation. DigitalOcean Q2 Expectations and Stock Reaction

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,700,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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