Dillard's (DDS) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $1.5305 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.13 by $5.91. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dillard's to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dillard's Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $613.77 on Thursday. Dillard's has a fifty-two week low of $451.80 and a fifty-two week high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $521.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Dillard's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard's news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total value of $243,672.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,183,177. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard's

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 790.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Dillard's by 110.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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