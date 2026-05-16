Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $521.3333.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dillard's in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDS

Dillard's Stock Performance

Dillard's stock opened at $540.51 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $580.45 and its 200-day moving average is $619.96. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Dillard's has a 12 month low of $386.85 and a 12 month high of $741.97.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard's will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Dillard's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dillard's this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard's

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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