Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,251.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPLM. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,600 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,400 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diploma

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diploma news, insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,820 per share, for a total transaction of £29,100. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Diploma Trading Up 0.4%

LON DPLM opened at GBX 6,930 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 3,728 and a 12 month high of GBX 6,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,808.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,561.37.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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