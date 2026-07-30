Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,044.29.

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A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 7,000 target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,400 to GBX 7,200 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 7,300 to GBX 7,400 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 9,000 target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diploma

Insider Transactions at Diploma

In related news, insider Wilson Ng purchased 424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,066 per share, for a total transaction of £29,959.84. Also, insider Mandy Gradden acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,183 per share, for a total transaction of £71,830. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,781 shares of company stock worth $12,638,928. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 7,225 on Thursday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,970 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,720. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 7,078.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 74.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diploma had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.42%.The business had revenue of £851.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Diploma will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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