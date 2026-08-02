Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.4444.

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Several equities analysts recently commented on IRON shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Disc Medicine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $2,473,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,945,757.44. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 1,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $123,675.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,975. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,712 shares of company stock worth $7,597,536 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 15,137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company's stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

Further Reading

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