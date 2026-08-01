Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.44.

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Disc Medicine Trading Down 2.8%

Disc Medicine stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Disc Medicine news, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 18,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,287,764.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,677.56. This trade represents a 25.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 34,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,064 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,953.44. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 1,277.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company's stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 100,620 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the company's stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,097 shares of the company's stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 21.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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