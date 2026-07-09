Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

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Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 1,063,673 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,095. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 21.10%.Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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