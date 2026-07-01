Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Paula Hansen Sells 6,000 Shares

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $273,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 89,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,324.88. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Docusign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. 3,492,477 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $824.71 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Docusign's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docusign

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docusign from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Docusign from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Docusign from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCU

Docusign News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Docusign to $1.69 from $1.53, suggesting stronger expected profitability over the next couple of years.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Docusign to $1.69 from $1.53, suggesting stronger expected profitability over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $1.76 from $1.89, and lifted Q1 2028 EPS to $0.47 from $0.45, reinforcing a more favorable near-to-midterm earnings view.

The firm also increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $1.76 from $1.89, and lifted Q1 2028 EPS to $0.47 from $0.45, reinforcing a more favorable near-to-midterm earnings view. Positive Sentiment: Analysts boosted Q4 2028 EPS to $0.62 from $0.59 and Q1 2029 EPS to $0.73 from $0.51, indicating continued expectation for earnings growth further out. Docusign estimate revisions

Analysts boosted Q4 2028 EPS to $0.62 from $0.59 and Q1 2029 EPS to $0.73 from $0.51, indicating continued expectation for earnings growth further out. Neutral Sentiment: Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed Q2 2028 EPS to $0.28 from $0.43, Q3 2028 EPS to $0.38 from $0.41, and FY2029 EPS to $1.35 from $2.10, showing a mixed long-range outlook.

Not all revisions were positive: Zacks trimmed Q2 2028 EPS to $0.28 from $0.43, Q3 2028 EPS to $0.38 from $0.41, and FY2029 EPS to $1.35 from $2.10, showing a mixed long-range outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The current-year consensus estimate remains around $1.97 per share, so the latest changes mainly affect longer-dated forecasts rather than near-term results.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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