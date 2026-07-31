Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.78, but opened at $56.55. Dolby Laboratories shares last traded at $56.9480, with a volume of 89,117 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.400 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.280 EPS.

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Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dolby Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 adjusted earnings beat expectations: Dolby reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the $0.67 consensus estimate, helped by lower operating expenses. Dolby's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Operating Expenses

Dolby reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the $0.67 consensus estimate, helped by lower operating expenses. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic Q4 and full-year outlook: Q4 revenue guidance of $362 million-$392 million exceeded the $351.1 million consensus, while full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.40 was above the $4.10 estimate. Management cited video licensing, automotive applications and new device categories as growth drivers. Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q4 revenue guidance of $362 million-$392 million exceeded the $351.1 million consensus, while full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.40 was above the $4.10 estimate. Management cited video licensing, automotive applications and new device categories as growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns support the stock: Dolby authorized a $350 million share-repurchase program, covering up to 7% of outstanding shares, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share. Rosenblatt Securities also reaffirmed its “buy” rating with an $85 price target. Rosenblatt Reaffirms Buy Rating

Dolby authorized a $350 million share-repurchase program, covering up to 7% of outstanding shares, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share. Rosenblatt Securities also reaffirmed its “buy” rating with an $85 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Cash generation remained strong: Operating cash flow increased to $167.5 million, and Dolby ended the quarter with $669.4 million in cash and equivalents, providing flexibility for buybacks, dividends and investment.

Operating cash flow increased to $167.5 million, and Dolby ended the quarter with $669.4 million in cash and equivalents, providing flexibility for buybacks, dividends and investment. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and profitability weakened: Q3 revenue fell 3.3% year over year to $305 million and missed estimates near $312 million. Adjusted EPS declined from $0.78 a year earlier, while reported diluted EPS was $0.30 and operating profit fell to $34.3 million. Dolby Laboratories Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fall

Q3 revenue fell 3.3% year over year to $305 million and missed estimates near $312 million. Adjusted EPS declined from $0.78 a year earlier, while reported diluted EPS was $0.30 and operating profit fell to $34.3 million. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Recent filings showed multiple executives selling shares, with no reported insider purchases during the period cited.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $647,835.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 41,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,262,734. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $277,448.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,618,853.20. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,458 shares of company stock worth $2,639,537 over the last three months. 37.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,966,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $128,935,000 after buying an additional 592,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,254,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $135,431,000 after buying an additional 374,405 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $23,477,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,499 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 11.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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