Dole (DOLE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dole (NYSE:DOLE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $2.5261 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. Dole had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Dole's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dole to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dole Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:DOLE traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $14.31. 40,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dole has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Dole Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Dole's dividend payout ratio is 75.56%.

Institutional Trading of Dole

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOLE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dole by 28.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dole by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,593 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dole in the 1st quarter worth $6,749,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dole by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dole by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dole from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dole in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dole presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dole

Dole Company Profile

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company's product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole's operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold‑chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

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