Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.24.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Up 6.0%

Dollar Tree stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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