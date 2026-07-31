Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.450-3.690 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Dominion Energy's conference call:

Dominion reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance , citing strong first-half results, completed common-equity financing, and FFO-to-debt metrics above 15%.

, citing strong first-half results, completed common-equity financing, and FFO-to-debt metrics above 15%. Electricity demand remains robust, with data-center contracts increasing by more than 5 gigawatts since year-end 2025 and record peak-demand days in Dominion’s service territory.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project’s final turbine installation target was pushed back six months to year-end 2027, while the cost estimate rose approximately 2% to $11.65 billion , although management said the project is 81% complete and substantially de-risked.

, although management said the project is 81% complete and substantially de-risked. Dominion reported constructive regulatory progress, including approval of 100% of its 2025 rider revenue request and settlements in South Carolina, while its proposed NextEra combination proceeds through shareholder and regulatory reviews.

Dominion is advancing nearly 5 gigawatts of new gas-fired generation at Kennedy Station and Mount Storm and expects to accelerate battery-storage development to meet rising demand and new legislative requirements.

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Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 288,090 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Key Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion reported second-quarter operating earnings of $0.79 per share, above the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $4.48 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Dominion reported second-quarter operating earnings of $0.79 per share, above the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $4.48 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.04 billion. Positive Sentiment: Virginia utility performance and growing electricity demand from data centers supported the quarter. Dominion said demand from server facilities in its service territory has surpassed 50 gigawatts, strengthening the long-term case for power-load growth. Top US Data Center-Serving Utility Dominion Tops Profit Estimates

Virginia utility performance and growing electricity demand from data centers supported the quarter. Dominion said demand from server facilities in its service territory has surpassed 50 gigawatts, strengthening the long-term case for power-load growth. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to build a natural-gas power plant at Mount Storm, potentially adding generation capacity to serve rising electricity demand. Dominion to Build Natural Gas Power Plant at Mount Storm

The company plans to build a natural-gas power plant at Mount Storm, potentially adding generation capacity to serve rising electricity demand. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion reaffirmed fiscal 2026 operating EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.69, with the midpoint of $3.57 slightly below the $3.59 consensus estimate. Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Dominion reaffirmed fiscal 2026 operating EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.69, with the midpoint of $3.57 slightly below the $3.59 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell to $340 million, or $0.37 per share, from $760 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Rising operating expenses and weaker performance in some segments reduced the quality of the headline earnings beat.

GAAP net income fell to $340 million, or $0.37 per share, from $760 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Rising operating expenses and weaker performance in some segments reduced the quality of the headline earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A reported analyst downgrade recommended taking profits ahead of a potential NextEra Energy merger, while Virginia lawmakers’ consideration of a special session adds uncertainty around the transaction. Dominion Energy: Take Profits Ahead of the Potential NextEra Merger

A reported analyst downgrade recommended taking profits ahead of a potential NextEra Energy merger, while Virginia lawmakers’ consideration of a special session adds uncertainty around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: Residents are protesting a Dominion power-line project and demanding that the line be buried, creating potential permitting, cost and execution risks. Concerns about aging grid infrastructure and customer complaints over high summer bills add to the company’s reputational and regulatory pressure.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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