Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Domino's Pizza stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $313.22 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $369.82 and its 200-day moving average is $395.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $310.06 and a 52 week high of $499.08.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,107,763.12. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $419.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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