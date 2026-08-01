Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Donaldson alerts: Sign Up

DCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Donaldson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donaldson wasn't on the list.

While Donaldson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here