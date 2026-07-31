Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $20.50. Donegal Group shares last traded at $20.5260, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $760.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Donegal Group's payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donegal Group stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,231 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company's stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

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