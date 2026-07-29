DoorDash (DASH) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4654 per share and revenue of $4.3382 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $195.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.12. DoorDash has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,469,381.72. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 74,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 502.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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