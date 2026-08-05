DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.34 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from DoorDash's conference call:

Demand remained strong across the marketplace. Restaurant growth accelerated, DashPass subscriber additions were among the strongest in recent years, and newer verticals benefited from higher user engagement, order frequency, and basket sizes.

Restaurant growth accelerated, DashPass subscriber additions were among the strongest in recent years, and newer verticals benefited from higher user engagement, order frequency, and basket sizes. Profitability exceeded expectations in Q2. Management cited better-than-expected unit economics, advertising and subtotal performance, and a contribution-profit-positive Deliveroo; it expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA to land within its previously issued range while continuing to reinvest in growth.

Management cited better-than-expected unit economics, advertising and subtotal performance, and a contribution-profit-positive Deliveroo; it expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA to land within its previously issued range while continuing to reinvest in growth. Grocery and fulfillment services showed improving economics. New verticals are on track to become gross-profit positive in the second half of 2026, while DashMart fulfillment services generated incremental demand and reportedly delivered roughly 10-times better error rates by controlling inventory.

New verticals are on track to become gross-profit positive in the second half of 2026, while DashMart fulfillment services generated incremental demand and reportedly delivered roughly 10-times better error rates by controlling inventory. International performance continued to accelerate. Deliveroo and Wolt are gaining share in key markets, with improving volume, subscription growth, and unit economics; management expects additional benefits as the global technology stack is unified beginning next year.

Deliveroo and Wolt are gaining share in key markets, with improving volume, subscription growth, and unit economics; management expects additional benefits as the global technology stack is unified beginning next year. DoorDash is investing heavily in AI, autonomous delivery, and technology infrastructure. Early applications are improving discovery, merchant onboarding, routing, and customer support, while autonomous delivery has reached meaningful scale in Phoenix, but management emphasized that broader rollout will depend on solving substantial operational and regulatory challenges.

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DoorDash Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ DASH traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.43.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,469,381.72. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 142,620 shares of company stock valued at $26,822,778 over the last ninety days. 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus set a $190.00 price objective on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

More DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 35.6% year over year to $4.45 billion, exceeding the $4.34 billion analyst consensus. DoorDash also reported continued growth in its marketplaces, membership programs and monthly active users, supporting the company’s expansion narrative. DoorDash Releases Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 35.6% year over year to $4.45 billion, exceeding the $4.34 billion analyst consensus. DoorDash also reported continued growth in its marketplaces, membership programs and monthly active users, supporting the company’s expansion narrative. Positive Sentiment: UBS forecast substantial potential appreciation for DASH, reinforcing the view that the stock’s long-term growth prospects remain attractive. UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash Stock

UBS forecast substantial potential appreciation for DASH, reinforcing the view that the stock’s long-term growth prospects remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash remains positioned to benefit from increasing interest in the gig economy, with analysts identifying DASH as one of the stocks to monitor alongside Uber and Etsy. Gig Economy Stocks to Monitor

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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