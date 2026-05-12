DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on April 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average of $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $6,908,813. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.2% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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