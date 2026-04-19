Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $36.27 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 29.88%.The firm had revenue of $119.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 881.0%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 122,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,741.84. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 236.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 299,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dorian LPG by 136.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 212,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $45,635,000 after buying an additional 207,575 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 425.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 55.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,315 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 204,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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