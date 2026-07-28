Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital cut Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Pareto Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,640.88. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,449.96. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,929,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 299,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $45,635,000 after acquiring an additional 207,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 3.1%

LPG stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $153.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company's revenue was up 102.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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