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Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo raised its price target for Dorman Products from $155 to $160 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, implying 10.73% upside from the prior close.
  • Dorman reported quarterly EPS of $3.08, beating the $1.89 consensus estimate, although revenue of $544.6 million fell short of the $582.24 million forecast. The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $8.50–$8.80.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with six Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and average price target of $160.33; institutional investors own 84.70% of the stock.
  • Interested in Dorman Products? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DORM. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DORM

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 155,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,940. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.24 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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Analyst Recommendations for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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