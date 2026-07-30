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DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
DoubleVerify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus on DoubleVerify, with 10 buy, four hold and two sell ratings among 16 firms. The average 12-month price target is $15.39, above the stock’s reported $11.55 price.
  • Institutional ownership is high at 97.29%, with Bank of Montreal, AQR Capital Management and SG Capital Management significantly increasing their positions during the fourth quarter.
  • DoubleVerify shares recently traded up 2.6% and have ranged from $7.64 to $16.82 over the past year. The company provides digital advertising measurement focused on viewability, fraud detection, brand safety and campaign analytics.
  • Five stocks we like better than DoubleVerify.

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.3929.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2,028.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,649,995 shares of the company's stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $20,642,000. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $17,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $11.55 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

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Analyst Recommendations for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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