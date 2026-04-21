DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2,028.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,649,995 shares of the company's stock worth $41,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254,565 shares of the company's stock worth $60,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,169 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,892 shares of the company's stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $20,642,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,671,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DV opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoubleVerify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoubleVerify wasn't on the list.

While DoubleVerify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here