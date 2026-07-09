Douglas Beck Sells 2,439 Shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) SVP Douglas Beck sold 2,439 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $330,094.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 33,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,475,693.80. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CVSA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.17. The company had a trading volume of 316,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,981. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $156.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.25. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $487.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.00.

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Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education NYSE: CVSA is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

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