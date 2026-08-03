Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$805.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.5 million.

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Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 4.7%

NYSE:PLOW traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $972.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Douglas Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,589 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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