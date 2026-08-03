Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Douglas Dynamics logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Douglas Dynamics reported adjusted EPS of $1.22, exceeding analysts’ $1.08 estimate by $0.14. Quarterly revenue was $214.65 million, below the $219.45 million consensus forecast.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.295 per share, or $1.18 annualized, representing a 2.7% yield and a 53.15% payout ratio.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but mixed, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $54.67 versus its Monday opening price of $43.94.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.45 million.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Read More

Earnings History for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Douglas Dynamics Right Now?

Before you consider Douglas Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Douglas Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Douglas Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines