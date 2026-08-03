Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.45 million.

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Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $43.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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