Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.13, but opened at $40.01. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $40.3150, with a volume of 136,244 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Douglas Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,419 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,552 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 113,791 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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