DOWLING & PARTN Estimates Axis Capital FY2028 Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) - Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Axis Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst N. Iacoviello anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital's current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.41). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Axis Capital from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Axis Capital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.50.

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Axis Capital Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:AXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Axis Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Axis Capital

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $250,869.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,985.43. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axis Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,700 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,710,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,647 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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