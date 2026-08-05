DOWLING & PARTN Weighs in on TSE:DFY FY2028 Earnings

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY - Free Report) - Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Ferguson anticipates that the company will earn $5.47 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial's current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.22%.The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter.

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DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$83.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$83.40.

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Definity Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$81.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is C$74.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.90. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.05. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$61.87 and a twelve month high of C$81.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brigid V. Pelino sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,335,848. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

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