Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.6190.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Doximity from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore downgraded shares of Doximity from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

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Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $59,502.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,303,734.92. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $234,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,004.34. This represents a 31.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock worth $456,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company's stock.

More Doximity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Doximity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Doximity reported adjusted EPS of $0.26, ahead of one analyst estimate, and revenue rose 5.1% year over year to $145.37 million, showing the core business is still growing. Doximity Earnings Report

Doximity reported adjusted EPS of $0.26, ahead of one analyst estimate, and revenue rose 5.1% year over year to $145.37 million, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around AI adoption and customer growth suggests Doximity’s platform remains engaged with clinicians, which could support longer-term monetization. Zacks Coverage

Commentary around AI adoption and customer growth suggests Doximity’s platform remains engaged with clinicians, which could support longer-term monetization. Neutral Sentiment: The company maintained strong profitability metrics, including a 23.84% return on equity and 37.54% net margin, but those figures were overshadowed by weaker near-term outlook commentary. Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The company maintained strong profitability metrics, including a 23.84% return on equity and 37.54% net margin, but those figures were overshadowed by weaker near-term outlook commentary. Negative Sentiment: Doximity missed the broader analyst consensus on EPS, which disappointed traders looking for a stronger earnings beat. Doximity Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

Doximity missed the broader analyst consensus on EPS, which disappointed traders looking for a stronger earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Most importantly, fiscal 2027 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing while AI-related investment is pressuring margins. Doximity Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Most importantly, fiscal 2027 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations, reinforcing concerns that growth is slowing while AI-related investment is pressuring margins. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts cut price targets after the report, including JPMorgan, Truist, BMO Capital, Mizuho, and Needham, adding to the negative sentiment around the stock. Analyst Target Cuts

Multiple analysts cut price targets after the report, including JPMorgan, Truist, BMO Capital, Mizuho, and Needham, adding to the negative sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put-option buying and an insider share sale added to the cautious tone, even though the insider transaction was part of a pre-arranged trading plan. Insider Trade Disclosure

Doximity Stock Down 23.3%

Shares of NYSE:DOCS opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.09.

Doximity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Doximity

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

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