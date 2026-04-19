Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

DFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Dream Finders Homes to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,028 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

Further Reading

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