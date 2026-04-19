Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Dream Finders Homes logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold" — Eight analysts cover Dream Finders Homes (1 sell, 6 hold, 1 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $26.00.
  • $999.00 EPS last quarter (vs. $0.62 expected), with revenue of $1.21 billion, a 16.0% return on equity and a 5.02% net margin.
  • Shares traded around $14.85 with a 52‑week range of $13.22–$31.50, a market cap of $1.36 billion, and roughly 95.55% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

DFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Dream Finders Homes to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,028 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Dream Finders Homes Right Now?

Before you consider Dream Finders Homes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dream Finders Homes wasn't on the list.

While Dream Finders Homes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines