Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.59 and traded as high as C$19.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 29,101 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$46.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

Further Reading

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