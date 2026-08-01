DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DT Midstream from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.08.

Get DT Midstream alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on DTM

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.0%

DTM opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.80. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $152.88. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $332.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 35.72%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $115,715,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.4% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,000,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 658,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 367,901 shares of the company's stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 296,348 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,980,945 shares of the company's stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 285,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,370 shares of the company's stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 250,483 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DT Midstream this week:

Positive Sentiment: DT Midstream reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $305 million and revenue of $332.57 million, exceeding analysts’ $325.84 million estimate. Net income was $112 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, up from $1.04 a year earlier. DT Midstream Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

DT Midstream reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $305 million and revenue of $332.57 million, exceeding analysts’ $325.84 million estimate. Net income was $112 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, equivalent to approximately $3.52 annually and a 2.6% yield. Investors of record on September 21 will receive payment on October 15.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, equivalent to approximately $3.52 annually and a 2.6% yield. Investors of record on September 21 will receive payment on October 15. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors modestly raised its long-term EPS forecasts to $5.24 for fiscal 2027 and $5.55 for fiscal 2028, indicating expectations for continued earnings growth beyond 2026.

US Capital Advisors modestly raised its long-term EPS forecasts to $5.24 for fiscal 2027 and $5.55 for fiscal 2028, indicating expectations for continued earnings growth beyond 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target from $153 to $147 and assigned a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies upside from the reported $138.13 share price, but the reduction signals less near-term appreciation potential.

Mizuho lowered its price target from $153 to $147 and assigned a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies upside from the reported $138.13 share price, but the reduction signals less near-term appreciation potential. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS of $1.09 fell short of the $1.17 consensus estimate by $0.08, despite the revenue beat. This earnings shortfall may weigh on the stock’s valuation.

Quarterly EPS of $1.09 fell short of the $1.17 consensus estimate by $0.08, despite the revenue beat. This earnings shortfall may weigh on the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.42–$4.82 has a midpoint of $4.62, below the approximately $4.78 analyst consensus, suggesting limited near-term earnings upside.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DT Midstream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Midstream wasn't on the list.

While DT Midstream currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here