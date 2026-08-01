DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get DTE Energy alerts: Sign Up

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DTE opened at $141.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 26,047 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. William Mack & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DTE Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTE Energy wasn't on the list.

While DTE Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here