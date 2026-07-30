Ducommun (DCO) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $214.3210 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ducommun's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Ducommun stock opened at $169.62 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $196.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ducommun from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ducommun from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total value of $89,522.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,698,032.28. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 62,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,575,568.24. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,336 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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