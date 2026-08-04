Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DUK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,773. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share , above the roughly $1.29–$1.30 analyst consensus and up from $1.25 a year earlier. Higher electricity demand and recovery of rate-based infrastructure investments supported the result. Reuters article

Duke Energy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the roughly $1.29–$1.30 analyst consensus and up from $1.25 a year earlier. Higher electricity demand and recovery of rate-based infrastructure investments supported the result. Positive Sentiment: Net income rose to $1.145 billion from $1.007 billion in the year-ago quarter, while operating revenue increased 1.1% to approximately $7.59 billion. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generated $1.271 billion in income. Duke Energy second-quarter results

Net income rose to $1.145 billion from $1.007 billion in the year-ago quarter, while operating revenue increased 1.1% to approximately $7.59 billion. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generated $1.271 billion in income. Neutral Sentiment: The company maintained its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.55 to $6.80 , along with its long-term adjusted EPS growth target of 5% to 7% through 2030. However, the guidance midpoint of $6.675 is modestly below the $6.71 analyst consensus, offering little basis for upward earnings revisions.

The company maintained its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of , along with its long-term adjusted EPS growth target of 5% to 7% through 2030. However, the guidance midpoint of $6.675 is modestly below the $6.71 analyst consensus, offering little basis for upward earnings revisions. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $7.592 billion fell slightly short of the $7.66 billion forecast. Rising depreciation, interest expense and other costs also offset part of the benefit from stronger demand and infrastructure investment recovery. Earnings and revenue results

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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