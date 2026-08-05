Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.38.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43 , above the $1.30 analyst consensus and up from $1.25 a year earlier. Higher electricity demand and recovery of rate-based infrastructure investments helped offset rising expenses. Reuters earnings report

Duke Energy reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of , above the $1.30 analyst consensus and up from $1.25 a year earlier. Higher electricity demand and recovery of rate-based infrastructure investments helped offset rising expenses. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.55 to $6.80 and its longer-term 5%–7% annual adjusted EPS growth target through 2030. The company also highlighted data-center demand and industrial growth as drivers of expanded capital investment. Duke Energy Q2 earnings call transcript

Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of and its longer-term 5%–7% annual adjusted EPS growth target through 2030. The company also highlighted data-center demand and industrial growth as drivers of expanded capital investment. Positive Sentiment: Net income increased to $1.145 billion from $1.007 billion, while operating revenue rose 1.1% year over year to $7.592 billion. Continued customer growth and infrastructure recovery provide support for future utility earnings. Duke Energy second-quarter results

Net income increased to $1.145 billion from $1.007 billion, while operating revenue rose 1.1% year over year to $7.592 billion. Continued customer growth and infrastructure recovery provide support for future utility earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its Duke Energy price target from $140 to $132 but maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 5.9% potential upside from the referenced $124.65 price. The target cut suggests more measured expectations despite continued analyst support.

Barclays lowered its Duke Energy price target from $140 to but maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 5.9% potential upside from the referenced $124.65 price. The target cut suggests more measured expectations despite continued analyst support. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell short of the $7.66 billion consensus estimate, and management is navigating higher depreciation, interest costs, affordability concerns and complex negotiations with data-center customers. These issues may constrain margins and increase execution risk as capital spending rises. Duke Energy earnings call highlights

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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