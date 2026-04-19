Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.1429.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $173,190. The trade was a 35.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock worth $343,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,565 shares of the company's stock worth $219,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,692,745 shares of the company's stock worth $130,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,828 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company's stock worth $101,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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