Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DYN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.58.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 656,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,706. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.34). Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $48,113.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,476,238.31. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 297,211 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $6,913,127.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896.12. This represents a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,665,542 shares valued at $36,321,576. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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