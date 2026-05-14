Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $28,715.04 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) insider Douglas Kerr sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $28,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,971.12. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 913,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,526. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 19.92. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock worth $343,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727,667 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,926,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,378,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,478,944 shares of the company's stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 572.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,013,377 shares of the company's stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Dyne Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Trending Headlines about Dyne Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Dyne Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, suggesting slightly better expected performance in the near term. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, suggesting slightly better expected performance in the near term. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2, Q3 and FY2026 EPS estimates and maintained a Buy rating with a $50 price target, reinforcing a bullish longer-term outlook. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2, Q3 and FY2026 EPS estimates and maintained a rating with a price target, reinforcing a bullish longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, which keeps the company visible to the market but does not by itself change fundamentals. Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, which keeps the company visible to the market but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Not all longer-dated estimates improved: HC Wainwright cut its FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, which may temper enthusiasm around the company’s longer-term profitability outlook. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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